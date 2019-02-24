Aide to APC governorship candidate, three others shot dead in Taraba

Related News

An aide to Sani Danladi, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba, and three others were shot dead in Karim Lamido local government area of the state on Sunday.

Sources said the aide and three party agents were ‘escorting’ results at 3 am from Kambari ward to Amar collation center under Karim Lamido LGA when they were attacked.

The state police spokesperson, David Misal, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES said the attack had no political undertone.

He identified the aide as Isa Muhammed.

”The attack had nothing to do with the ongoing election,” he said. “The victims are not party agents, it’s not true.”

“On Sunday morning, the police received a report that four persons were moving from a community called Kambari to another community and they came under (the) attack of unidentified gunmen who opened fire on them, killed four on the spot,” he said.

He said the late Mr Mohammed is the special assistant to the APC governorship candidate Sani Danladi.

He said the police are yet to identity the three other victims as investigations commence.

Efforts to speak with official from Taraba APC prove abortive.