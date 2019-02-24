Dogara election win a ruse — APC candidate

The claim by House of Representatives’ Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, that he won his Dass/Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency has been challenged by his opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dalhatu Kantana.

Mr Dogara’s office released figures Sunday afternoon showing he was coasting to victory in the polls which took place on Saturday.

INEC is yet to release official results for the constituency.

But a spokesperson for the Kantana campaign, Salisu Shehu, disputed the figures as concocted and false.

Mr Shehu, a professor, said the voting did not take place in Mr Dogara’s town of Bagoro, saying the 49,000 claimed to be recorded there were cooked up.

“The claimed victory by Dogara is false and thus null and void. The results of Bogoro where Dogara is claimed to have polled 40,000 are not valid and have not been duly accepted by INEC.

Okowa Campaign AD

“The card reader was not even used and all APC officials and agents were terrorised and chased away,” Mr Shehu said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.