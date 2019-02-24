Dogara election win a ruse — APC candidate

Related News

The claim by House of Representatives’ Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, that he won his Dass/Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency has been challenged by his opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dalhatu Kantana.

Mr Dogara’s office released figures Sunday afternoon showing he was coasting to victory in the polls which took place on Saturday.

INEC is yet to release official results for the constituency.

But a spokesperson for the Kantana campaign, Salisu Shehu, disputed the figures as concocted and false.

Mr Shehu, a professor, said the voting did not take place in Mr Dogara’s town of Bagoro, saying the 49,000 claimed to be recorded there were cooked up.

“The claimed victory by Dogara is false and thus null and void. The results of Bogoro where Dogara is claimed to have polled 40,000 are not valid and have not been duly accepted by INEC.

“The card reader was not even used and all APC officials and agents were terrorised and chased away,” Mr Shehu said.