Dogara claims victory in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa constituency election

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has claimed victory in Saturday’s election for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa constituency of Bauchi state.

Mr Dogara made the victory claim through a Facebook post by his spokesperson, Turaki Hassan, although the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to formally announce the result of the election.

The Speaker, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he scored 72,334 votes to beat his All Progressives Congress’ challenger who he said got 51, 664 votes.

INEC had rescheduled election at a polling unit in Kopti for Sunday (today) due to the failure of the smart card reader deployed there.

But Mr Dogara, 51, suggested he had already won the election because only 600 votes are available to be earned at Kopti.

The Speaker has served as a member of the House of Representatives since 2007. He started off as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party but ran on the platform of the APC in 2015.

He returned to the PDP last year after falling out with the leadership of the APC.

Below is the post by Turaki Hassan announcing the result.

RESULT FOR BOGORO/DASS/TAFAWA BALEWA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY OF SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HON. YAKUBU DOGARA

Bogoro

PDP 25,339

APC 3,216

DASS

PDP 10,222

APC 16,664

TAFAWA BALEWA

PDP 36,773

APC 31,784

Grand Total

PDP 72,334

APC 51,664

Only about 600 votes outstanding from Kopti unit where elections didn’t hold yesterday due to faulty card reader.