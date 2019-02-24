Buhari, Governor Shettima win in Government House, Maiduguri

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, were on Saturday evening declared winners of the presidential and Borno central Senatorial district elections at the Government House polling unit.

Mr Shettima who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Senate in the district, polled 608 votes to beat his strongest rival, Muhammed Abba-Aji of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who got 56 votes.

President Buhari got 585 votes to beat his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who got 108 votes.

As the votes continued to trickle in late on Saturday, Mr Buhari has taken a clear lead over Mr Abubakar in the state.

In the presidential election result at PU 004, Bale Galtimari Jere, Borno state

APC polled 244; PDP had 32.

At PU 005, Bale Galtimari Jere, APC scored 349, PDP got 35

At PU 014 Waziri Babagana, Shehuri South Ward, a stronghold of the PDP in Maiduguri, Borno state APC had 200, PDP scored 7 votes

Governor Shettima also delivered his polling unit, Alhaji Kukawa 023, in Lamisula ward of Maiduguri to Mr Buhari and himself

President Buhari scored 190 votes while Mr Abubakar of the PDP got 21 votes. While Governor Shettima scored 177 votes to beat Mr Abba-Aji of the PDP who got 21 votes.

Borno Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, also delivered his polling unit at Bakin Kasuwa, in Shaffa town of Hawul Local Government Area to President Buhari with 288 votes, leaving only three votes for Mr Abubakar of the PDP.

Yusuf Adamu, former defunct ANPP secretary and chieftain of the Buhari campaign organisation, delivered his Mandaragirau ward of Biu local government to Mr Buhari with 2,590 votes. Mr Abubakar of the PDP polled only

154 votes.

He also helped former Senate Leader, Muhammed Ndume, win at the Ward with 2,367, while PDP candidate got 378 votes.

Most of the results especially those from the IDP camps are expected to be announced Sunday at the various LG collaboration centres.