Buhari wins Dankwambo’s polling unit in Gombe.

Gombe State on map
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in the polling unit of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State.

Mr Buhari beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Atiku Abubakar, to the second place with 453 votes to 80 votes.

Mr Dankwambo, who is also of the PDP, however, won the polling unit 005 Hassan Manzo in Harwagana ward Gombe Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The governor is running for the Senate on the ticket of the PDP.

The presiding officer, a corp member, Ahmad Jamilu, announced that Mr Dankwambo polled 325 votes, while Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali of APC got 212

Other are APGA 1 DPP 5 NNPP 4, SDP 0, AGA one , APDA one and invalid 4 and one rejected.

