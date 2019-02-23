Gombe records large turnout of voters

Related News

Gombe State on Saturday recorded large turn out of voters in most polling units in the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Our correspondent reports that in Kwami, Nafada and Funakaye local government areas, people came out en-masse to cast their voters.

Some voters who spoke with our correspondent, say they are satisfied with the voting process.

Also speaking with journalists, Yaya Bauchi, member representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency, said he was happy with the turnout of voters and the orderly process of events.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Usman Nafada expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout of voters in the state for the polls.

Mr Nafada, who stated this shortly after he cast his vote at Kofar Uban Doma A005, Nafada East Ward, Nafada L.G.A, also urged people to maintain peace during after the elections