IDPs vote in Adamawa

Voters in Malkohi Camp for the internally displaced victims of Boko Haram in Adamawa State joined other citizens across the country to take part in today’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Although there were initial glitches that forced a delay in accreditation and voting for about two hours, the issues were later resolved and voting was still underway as of 1:10 p.m.

The camp has about 700 voters, and it is amongst several makeshift locations which the Independent National Electoral Commission approved for ballots across the country, following a thorough delineation.

Women make up a majority of the voters at the Malkohi Camp, which was opened following repeated Boko Haram attacks in Mubi, Madagali and other settlements in the state’s far northeastern side.