Elections: Nigerian Army explains explosions in Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]
The Nigerian Army has said the multiple sounds of controlled gunfire on Saturday morning heard in the outskirts of Maiduguri, was for “security calculations”.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, said in a statement that the gunfire was not targeted at the public.

Mr Musa denied reports that Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri or neighbouring communities.

“As of now Borno, especially Maiduguri township, is calm and peaceful. People have already started voting in many locations across the state,” he said.

He urged the people to turn out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Mr Musa also said there was a futile attack on a security outpost in Geidam general area in Yobe.

He said that no casualty was recorded.

The situation is calm and peaceful. People have largely turned out to cast their vote without any hindrance.”

The police had earlier issued a similar assurance

(NAN)

