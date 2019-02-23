Election kicks off in Bauchi amidst hiccups

Voters in Bauchi
Accreditation and voting commenced on schedule in some polling units in Bauchi metropolis in today’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some polling units reports that the exercise was orderly, with security men keeping watch over proceedings.

The polling units visited were Kofan Sarkin Gwallameji, ATBU campus, Babban Takko Yelwa, and Kofar Sarkin Yelwa among others.

However, as at 9 a.m., election officials were yet to report at Ardo Daniya polling unit when NAN Correspondent visited the unit.

In Dass Local Government Area of the state, the exercise was also hitch-free in few polling units visited.

At Begel polling unit under the local government, an Assistant Presiding Officer, Maimuna Mohammed, said there were no challenges.

In Bayara town of Bauchi Local Government Area, the exercise went smoothly in all the units visited.

A voter, Elizabeth Sani, said they were pleased with the development, adding that they were not anticipating any challenges.

In Darazo Local Government Areas of Bauchi, there were neither election officials nor voting materials as at 8.42am when NAN correspondent visited some polling units.

At two of the affected units, Kurmi and Basama, there was a large turnout of voters.

In Wailo town of Ganjuwa Local Government Area, Usman Mohammed, Presiding Officer in charge of Zuwan Fulani polling unit, confirmed that there were no challenges.

NAN reports that in most of the units visited, there were sufficient election materials, and the smart card readers were functioning effectively.

(NAN)

