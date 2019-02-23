Voter turnout impressive in Gombe

Related News

The turnout of voters for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Gombe is impressive as people are seen eagerly waiting for the commencement of accreditation and voting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people were seen at the various polling units in Gombe Local Government Area as early as possible patiently waiting for the commencement of the exercise.

At Jalo Waziri ward, Sarkin pata unit 2 of Gombe LGA, the presiding officer, Joseph Ezekiel, said they were waiting to commence the exercise at 8 a.m.

At Dawaki ward unit 005, Presiding Officer Fatima Ahmed said they were still awaiting some materials as at 7:47 a.m.

Also at unit 006 of Dawaki ward, voters were patiently waiting to cast their votes as the Presiding Officer Sadiya Ibrahim said they were still awaiting some materials.

At Malam /Kuri ward unit 011 Pantami, accreditation, and voting did not commence at 8 a.m.

As at 8 a.m. in Bomala / Sarankiyo ward of Garko unit of Akko Local Government Area, there was no presence of electoral officers while voters were stranded.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said they would wait patiently to cast their votes.

mustapha Aliyu said they left their residence as early as 4a.m.

Also speaking, Rakiya Mohammed said they came out early to cast their votes but were still waiting for the INEC officials to arrive.