Voting starts in Yola North

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections have begun at Yola Club, Ribadu Square, and Government Girls Secondary School polling units all in Gwadabawa, Yola North.
The process started at 8.05 a.m.
The electorate were seen casting their votes without any hitch.
Elections have also commenced in Song Local Government Area of the state.
All polling units visited were orderly with persons casting their votes.
So far as at 8.30 a.m., there was no report of card reader malfunction in all these areas.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.