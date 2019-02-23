Voting starts in Yola North

Related News

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections have begun at Yola Club, Ribadu Square, and Government Girls Secondary School polling units all in Gwadabawa, Yola North.

The process started at 8.05 a.m.

The electorate were seen casting their votes without any hitch.

Elections have also commenced in Song Local Government Area of the state.

All polling units visited were orderly with persons casting their votes.

So far as at 8.30 a.m., there was no report of card reader malfunction in all these areas.

(NAN)