Boko Haram: Multiple blasts rock Maiduguri, deadly attack in Geidam as Nigerian elections begin

Multiple blasts from bomb explosions suspected to be from the Boko Haram insurgents shook Maiduguri, Borno State, in the early hours of Saturday as Nigerians woke up on election day.

The blasts, about 11 in number, were heard at about 6 a.m.

It is not certain from which direction they occurred, but agitated residents said it could be another attack by Boko Haram.

“A police officer, returning home from night duty told PREMIUM TIMES in Maiduguri that “we counted 11 of the explosions this morning. But we are unsure where they occurred.”

Last night there were unconfirmed reports that Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked Zabarmari an outskirts area of Jere, the twin capital township of Maiduguri.

It could be recalled that Boko Haram had carried out similar bomb attack last Saturday, the day Nigerians were to go to the first poll on the first round of the 2019 elections before it was rescheduled to today.

11 lives, including that of the four Boko Haram insurgents, were lost in that attack.

PREMIUM TIMES also received reliable information from sources in Gaidam town of Yobe State that Boko Haram gunmen invaded the border community at about 3 a.m Saturday.

Gaidam is about 180 kilometre away from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The gunmen were said to have sustained hours of gun shootings.

A resident of Potiskum, Fati Umar, confirmed the incident to our reporter on phone.

“They came in at about 3 a.m and continued to shoot for hours. We don’t know what is happening now as we are all lying down inside our houses. Please pray for us,” Mrs Umar said.

Details to come later.

