Yobe PDP Chairman defects to APC

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Yobe, Sani Inuwa Nguru, has defected to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Nguru was led to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by Mohammed Abuza, a Chieftain of the APC in Yobe, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mr Nguru, whose defection came less than 48 hours to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, told State House correspondents that he came to express his loyalty and desire to return home’.
According to him, he was the first chairman of the APC after the merger in the state, adding that “anyone who has been a member of ANPP and CPC is one of Buhari’s loyalist’’.
