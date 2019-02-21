Election: Drama as residents boo governor over ‘unfulfilled’ campaign promises

Related News

Irate residents of Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State over the weekend reportedly booed Governor Darius Ishaku over unfulfilled campaigns promises he allegedly made in 2015.

The governor, who is seeking reelection under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was forced down from the podium after reportedly repeating the same campaign promise he made in 2015.

The event, which later turned violent took place at the premises of Government Day Secondary School Bassa at Kurmi Local Government Area. It went viral on the internet over the weekend.

A resident of Kurmi Local Government told PREMIUM TIMES that the governor failed to deliver on previous promises he made to the locals while campaigning in the area in 2015.

He said the locals were peeved he failed to carry out infrastructural development in the area especially the Baissa road which links the headquarters of Kurmi Local Government Area to others.

The resident, who preferred not to be named, said the governor also failed to provide amenities to them as he promised.

Governor ‘harassed’

Mr Ishaku, while addressing the locals, was intermittently booed by the angry locals.

The source said members of the governor’s entourage could be heard in the background telling him not to mention the Bassa road as a campaign promise so as not to anger the crowd more.

The governor had to cut short his campaign address when the crowd prevented him from speaking further, sources say.

When the governor eventually stepped down, an unidentified member of the governor’s entourage, who addressed the crowd appealed to them. However, his appeal did not douse tension; the governor’s entourage had to leave hurriedly.

Government denial

However, the governor’s spokesperson, Bala Dan-Abu told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday said no such thing happened.

He said Kurmi is a PDP stronghold and also the governor’s fort, noting that Mr Ishaku enjoys the support of the electorate there.

He said ”several times, critical stakeholders from the community have come to Jalingo to meet the governor”.

”Their messages is that the governor should not bother to come to Kurmi for reelection campaign because the locals have already made up their minds that all their votes will be given to the governor.

“Also governor Darius Ishaku has a historical link with Kurmi people because his father who was a clergyman served in Kurmi Local Government Area for a very long time. He (father) did a lot of good things that people of Kurmi cannot easily forget. Even if the people of Kurmi don’t vote for Mr Ishaku for one reason or the other, they will vote for him because of what his father has done for them,” the aide said.

He also spoke on the controversial road project.

“There’s one critical thing that the people of Kurmi want which is the construction of the major road linking up to the local government headquarters. The governor always kept his promise. The governor promised to construct the road and when we were going there to campaign, we went there with the contractor, already awarded the contract,” he said.