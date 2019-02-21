Elections: Police reshuffle commissioners in Adamawa

The Force Headquarters has implemented yet another reshuffling of police commissioners in Adamawa State, barely a week after similar changes were enforced.

The new commissioner now expected to supervise election security in the state is Audu Madaki.

Mr Madaki replaced Muhammad Mukaddas on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt Thursday morning. The police have not issued an official statement about the reshuffling, but both police chiefs affected have confirmed the changes to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Mukaddas is now on his way to Imo State, where he would supervise election security, he said Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the changes were made barely days to the elections, although such orders are not unusual in the police.

PREMIUM TIMES has reached the Force Headquarters for comments.

Okawa Campaign AD

Adamawa State is considered a battleground by political analysts at the upcoming presidential elections.

Atiku Abubakar, the most potent challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari, is from Adamawa State, where he is widely known as a major employer of labour through his school and businesses.

But Mr Buhari is also deemed widely popular in the state, and his campaign team believed strongly he would do well to compete for the state’s nearly two million voters.

