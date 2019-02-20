Election: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Adamawa

Related News

Sensitive election materials from the Independent National Electoral Commissioner have started streaming to local government areas in Adamawa State ahead of Saturday’s general elections.

The state’s resident electoral commissioner told PREMIUM TIMES the exercise commenced on Wednesday afternoon across all the state’s 21 local government areas.

The voting materials would arrive at all local government area headquarters by the end of Wednesday, from where they will be sorted to ward levels and then polling units.

The state is one of the few that has commenced distribution of the materials ahead of the rescheduled polls.

Other states, including Ogun, Jigawa and Anambra also commenced distribution on Wednesday, and INEC projects all 36 states would have concluded the circulation by the end of Thursday.

Electronic card readers have been fully configured and their batteries, including spares, are being charged before they are distributed to local polling points, according to Commissioner Kassim Gaidam.

While briefing PREMIUM TIMES on the preparedness of his state Wednesday, Mr Gaidam also said all electoral officers, both permanent and ad-hoc, have no complaints about remuneration or kits.

“Everything is running smoothly for us,” Mr Gaidam said.

He said voting results sheets for polling units would arrive in time for the elections on Saturday.

Mr Gaidam said some materials, which were distributed before the botched elections but were not recovered are being reproduced and would arrive before Saturday.

“The materials that we did not recover after the elections were postponed last week are not many, but they are being replaced and we get them before Saturday for adequate distribution,” the official said.

The state has 1,983,083 registered voters, out of which 1,788,706 have collected their permanent voter credentials as of February 11, 2019.