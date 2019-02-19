INEC retrieves sensitive materials in Gombe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Gombe State on Tuesday led stakeholders to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to inspect retrieved sensitive election materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the material had earlier been distributed to the 11 Local Government Areas, but had to be retrieved as a result of the shift in the date of the elections.

Umar Ibrahim, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state told journalists that the purpose of the exercise was for the stakeholders to see things for themselves.

“We invited all the stakeholders to come and see the sensitive materials that were earlier deployed; they (materials) are now intact in the vault of CBN,” he said.

He said the Card Readers had also been retrieved since that Saturday.

According to him, the sensitive materials are fully secured at the CBN and will be re-distributed to the local governments areas on Thursday, ahead of February 23 Elections.

Muhammad Garba, Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), who spoke on behalf of the Political parties, confirmed that they saw the retrieved sensitive materials.

He said they were satisfied with the arrangement after seeing the materials.

(NAN)

