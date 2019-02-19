Rescheduled Polls: All sensitive election material retrieved from LGAs- Borno REC

Related News

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Borno State, Mohammed Ibrahim, said all the sensitive material deployed for last Saturday’s postponed election have been retrieved and secured.

Mr Ibrahim, who disclosed this at a press briefing with the media in Maiduguri, said the commission has also retrieved all the 5,071 card readers that were earlier deployed.

He said the card readers are currently being reconfigured at the INEC head office in Maiduguri.

He said the commission has received all the sensitive and non-sensitive election material and ready for the coming Saturday’s poll.

“We are 100 per cent ready in terms of logistics preparation for the coming election,” said Mr Ibrahim.

“We have been able to retrieve all the sensitive materials from all the 27 local government areas. The last received was that of Gwoza local government area which came in today.

“All the retrieved sensitive materials have been deposited at the central bank here in Maiduguri.

“And all the 5,071 card readers have returned to the state headquarters and are being reconfigured for the coming election.

He said the about 22,000 ad-hoc staffs engaged for the election would be given a refresher course on Friday.

“The refresher course will be given to the ad-hoc staffs on Friday at their respective local government headquarters of deployment.

The REC added that the ad-hoc staff posted to distant locations would be leaving Maiduguri on Thursday so that they could arrive in good time.

Mr Ibrahim said the disbursement of sensitive election materials would be done on Thursday.

He called on the electorate to turn out to cast their votes.