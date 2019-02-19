Yobe Assembly Deputy Speaker, Kurmi, is dead

Dr Ibrahim Kurmi, the Deputy Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly [PHOTO CREDIT: LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER]
Ibrahim Kurmi, the Deputy Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly died on Monday night at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu, at the age of 48.

Muhammad Wakil, Director Information of the state House of Assembly, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“We received with shock, the death of the deputy speaker last night (Monday), after a brief illness and the funeral rites will be conducted today (Tuesday) at 11.00a.m at his residence in Damaturu,” he said.

Mr Kurmi, a medical doctor, represented Fika/Gadaka constituency in the state assembly and was first elected deputy speaker in 2011, before his resignation in 2012.

He was re-elected to represent his constituency for the second time in 2015 and was again made the deputy speaker, a position he occupied until his death.

The late legislator, who was born on March 23, 1971, started his education at Kurmi primary school in Yobe from 1978 to 1984, attended Government Senior Science Secondary school Biu in Borno from 1985 to 1992 and the University of Maiduguri from 1992 to 2000.

He was at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, for his Housemanship, from 2000 to 2001 before proceeding for the mandatory national service scheme in Kano in 2002.

He served in various capacities at the Yobe State Ministry of Health, before joining politics.

The late Deputy Speaker is survived by two wives, children and relations. (NAN)

