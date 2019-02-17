Elections: Boko Haram launches separate attacks in Borno, Yobe

Related News

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday carried out coordinated attacks in different parts of North-east Nigeria, specifically targetting military locations.

Military sources said at least six soldiers and two Boko Haram insurgents lost their lives in one of the attacks.

The insurgents carried out these attacks on the day Nigerians were supposed to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections. Hours before the polls were to start, the electoral body, INEC postponed it by one week.

PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday reported an attack on a civilian neighbourhood in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where three Boko Haram suicide bombers and a gunman caused the death of seven civilians.

Later in the day, some other Boko Haram fighters staged two coordinated attacks in Borno and Yobe states targetting military posts.

According to top military sources in Borno who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the media, the attacks in Buni Yadi town of Yobe and that of Gajigana in Borno both occurred at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“Boko Haram simultaneously attacked two different locations on Saturday evening,” one source said.

“The Borno attack was on the Forward Operation Base troops in Gajiganna, Monguno LGA area of Borno State.

“They secured the Maiduguri – Monguno Highway. The troops abandoned the location during the attack.”

The source said six soldiers were killed and about 18 injured in the attack.

“The second attack was on 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State,” the source continued.

The Yobe attack was launched by Boko Haram using gun trucks, armoured personnel carriers and motorcycles.

“The attack was successfully repelled while the terrorists withdrew in disarray,” he said, confirming that six soldiers were wounded in the

When contacted on the attacks, the spokesperson of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ado Isa, told PREMIUM TIMES a statement would be released soon.