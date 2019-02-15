Police deploy 6,000 personnel for presidential election in Bauchi

Related News

The Bauchi State police commissioner, Ali Janga, told journalist on Friday in Bauchi that the police command and other security agencies will deploy more than 6,000 security officials for Saturday’s National Assembly and presidential elections in the state.

Mr Janga, who said that security officials have have already been deployed to all 20 local government areas of the state, said that he and other heads of security agencies in the state would be touring notable flashpoints in the state to forestall possible trouble during and after the election.

The commissioner, while announcing a restriction of vehicular movement in the state between 12 midnight on Friday to 5 pm on Saturday, warned politicians and other VIPs in the state not to come to the polling units with their security entourage and to desist from moving around the state during the election.

He said only those providing essential services, and accredited foreign and local observers would be allowed to move around during the election.

“The Bauchi State Police Command wants to ensure the public that it has put in place adequate security measures for the presidential and gubernatorial elections/State House of Assembly elections that is coming up on 2 March 2019.

“There will be total restriction of the movement of persons and vehicles between the midnight of today till 5pm tomorrow. During this period, we will restrict all movement except those who are on essential services and those of our friends – the foreign and local observers – who will be allowed to move freely to observe the election,” he said.

“Important personalities and politicians are barred from going to any polling unit with their security details. They are also warned to desist from moving from one place to the other on election day as provided by the electoral act. No VIP, no government functionary will be allowed to move with the pretence that they are monitoring election. Monitoring of election is only allowed to foreign and national observers,” he added.

Mr Janga also advised those without permanent voters’ cards to stay away from the polling units. He said after voting electorates should either return home or if they wish wait at least 300 metres from the polling unit.

He also warned politicians and miscreants that vote buying will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State has commenced the distribution of nonsensitive materials to local government areas for onward distribution to wards and polling units.