Atiku pays tribute to Lamido Adamawa on contribution to peace in Adamawa

The Waziri of Adamawa and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, felicitates with the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

“I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to you and to the people of the Adamawa on the occasion of your 75th birthday. As your Waziri, I wish you and members of the Royal Family continued good health and much happiness, and I wish Adamawa and its people well-being, prosperity and many joyful moments of celebration,” the former Vice President said in a statement in Abuja.

“Atiku Abubakar is delighted that the Lamido’s astute leadership has guaranteed peaceful togetherness for the people of the Emirate and the state, despite the diversities that is the component of the region.

“Atiku Abubakar notes that he shares the same position on many issues of key importance to Adamawa with the Lamido, pointing out that the monarch’s significant contribution to safeguarding peace in the region has been most outstanding.

“The Waziri firmly believes that in the coming years, he and the Lamido will continue to stand united as they work effectively together towards ensuring the well-being, peace and harmony of the people of Adamawa.

“May I again extend congratulations on Your Highness’s birthday and wish you many more years in good health and service. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and the best wishes from my family and I.”