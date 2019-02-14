Election: Borno declares Friday public holiday

The Borno State government has declared Friday as a public holiday ahead of this year’s general elections.

According to the state commissioner for home affairs, information and culture, Muhammed Bulama, the holiday is to enable the people prepare for the Saturday election.

Mr Bulama made this known via a statement he issued to the press on Thursday.

“This is to inform the general public that tomorrow, Friday, 15th February, 2019, has been declared a public holiday by the Borno State Government,” the statement reads.

“This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including public servants, to adequately prepare to exercise their civic duty on Saturday, 16th February, 2019, as the Presidential and National Assembly Elections take place.

“We would like to use this opportunity to once again commiserate with our people and condole with the families of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate incident of Wednesday, 12th February, 2019. May Allah (SWT) grant rahama to the souls of the departed and grant everlasting peace to our dear State in particular and Nigeria in general.”
Ebonyi State had during the week declared a similar holiday for the same day.

