Election: 10 aspirants in Adamawa ‘withdraw’ support for Gov Bindow

Related News

The gubernatorial candidates of 10 political parties who recently entered into a pact with Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa have withdrawn their support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the parties are Accord Party, ANP, PPN, CAP, JMPP, MEGA Party, PPA, ZLP, YPP and NCP.

The candidates, under the auspices of New Generation Governorship Forum (NGGF) told reporters on Wednesday in Yola that they were withdrawing their support for Mr Bindow for his failure to work with their advice for good governance.

Their position was read by the gubernatorial candidate of YPP, who is the public relations officer of the forum, Simon Bawa.

Mr Bawa said they have now commenced their respective campaigns as governorship candidates and will fully participate in the election.

“We have henceforth collectively withdrawn any support or perceived support which may have been presumed by our supporters and the people of Adamawa state in favour of the APC Adamawa state and the re-election bid of Gov. Bindow.

“We have begun vigorous campaigns based on our various party manifestoes canvassing for votes for our various parties so we can have the opportunity to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Adamawa State,” they said.

‘Aspirants, selfish’

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, described the candidates as selfish.

He said they could not work with Mr Bindow who is committed to the welfare of the entire people of Adamawa, ”rather than bowing to a selfish few”.

Mr Sajoh said Mr Bindow has proven his leadership qualities in various sectors and that no amount of blackmail by the candidates would affect the popularity and chance of APC in the state.

NAN also reports that 29 political parties are fielding candidates for Adamawa governorship election. (NAN)