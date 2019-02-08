Three die in Borno IDP camp fire disaster

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday confirmed the death of three persons in Thursday’s fire disaster at the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camp in Monguno, Borno.
NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, in a statement signed on his behalf by spokesperson of the agency, Sani Datti, said 7,839 persons were affected by the disaster
While sympathising with the victims, Mr Maihaja said the agency was working in collaboration with other stakeholders to provide immediate relief assistance to the affected persons.
“The fire started at noon from one of the makeshift shelters where a woman was cooking, and spread across the camp, destroying about 402 re-enforced/transitional shelters and 933 makeshift homes,” he said.
The Monguno IDPs’ camp is about 137 kilometres away from Maiduguri.
(NAN)
