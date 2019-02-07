Buhari pledges to complete Mambilla electricity project

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to open up Taraba State for investors so that its enormous natural resources can be tapped for development.

Mr Buhari, the Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 16 Presidential poll, made the promise when he addressed party supporters at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo in continuation of his re-election campaign tour of states.

He said he would ensure the completion of the Mambilla Hydro Project in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state as well as Ibi Bridge.

The president also said his administration would ensure the construction of Makurdi-Taraba-Borno rail project to help open up the state to other parts of the country for both local and foreign investments.

“Taraba State has a lot of potential that remain untapped.

“What we need to do is to open up the state for both local and foreign investors. We would complete the Mambilla Dam project that we started after it was ignored for several decades.

“We would also complete the bridge across the stretch of river Benue in Ibi Local Government Area.

“We would also construct railway from Benue to Taraba and up to Borno State to ease the movement of goods and farm produce. We would ensure that the state is open for enormous development.”

The governorship candidate of APC in Taraba, Sani Danladi, expressed appreciation to the people for their support to the party.

He said Taraba was in serious need of development and stressed that since the current administration in the state had failed, his regime would correct all the issues that had held it down over the years.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taraba State was locked down for Buhari as the people walked long distances while traders closed their shops to catch a glimpse of the president.

(NAN)