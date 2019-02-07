2019: 52 women running for seats in Adamawa – INEC 

At least 52 female candidates running for the governorship, state and National Assembly seats in Adamawa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

Kasim Gaidam, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), disclosed this at the North East zonal .meeting on women’s participation in the 2019 general elections, held on Thursday in Yola.

”In Adamawa, we have five females contesting  Governorship position, seven vying for  Senate,  eleven contesting for House of Representatives and 21 for State Assembly seats.

” This is encouraging and an indication that our democracy has improved, ” Mr Gaidam said.

The REC, represented by Rifkatu  Maxwell, head of Voter Education and Information, said the election could not be adjudged as credible if women, who form a substantial number of the populace, were short-changed.

He advised women not to allow anybody to intimidate them from exercising their franchise.

In his remark, Tayo  Fatinikum, representative of a non-governmental organisation, Life Helpers Initiative,  said the aim of the workshop was to train 60 women from six states of the Northeast geo-political zone to encourage them to participate fully in the political processes.

Mr Fatinikum said the initiative was in collaboration with INEC and was also aimed at actualising gender equity and mobilising the womenfolk.

He said the participants would be trained on voter education and the role of women in ensuring the conduct of credible elections.
(NAN)

