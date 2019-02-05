Madagali, Michika residents return home after Boko Haram scare

Related News

Residents of Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa have started returning to their homes, barely 24 hours after fleeing, due to fear of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

The jihadists have waged a decade-long relentless war on Nigeria, ruining the economy of the country’s vast northeast and forcing hundreds out of their homes.

But the federal government has degraded the insurgents, forcing them to resort to isolated attacks and banditry.

On February 4, there was apprehension that the jihadists had made an incursion into communities in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes and hills.

Speaking to NAN on the development, the Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said that the night attack by the hoodlums was contained by security operatives.

“The insurgents were contained around Kirchinga hills near Sambisa Forest. Security operatives confronted them there and they were contained.

“The development created fear and rumours that the insurgents were heading towards Shuwa and Michika towns, making many people to flee.

“Things have normalised now and people are back in their homes,” Mr Sajoh said.

The commissioner said, however, that there was no report of civilian casualty at present.

“We are going to have an emergency security meeting now where we will get details of everything that happened.”

He lauded security operatives and residents of the state for their resilience and commitment to fighting the insurgents, saying that the attempt by Boko Haram to resume its deadly activities in the state would not succeed.

A resident of Michika community, Abdulrahman Mutawalli, who spoke to NAN said that activities were returning to normal in the area.

“There was panic yesterday night but now everything is okay,” Mutawwali said. (NAN)