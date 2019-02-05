Madagali, Michika residents return home after Boko Haram scare

Adamawa on map
Adamawa on map

Residents of Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa have started returning to their homes, barely 24 hours after fleeing, due to fear of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

The jihadists have waged a decade-long relentless war on Nigeria, ruining the economy of the country’s vast northeast and forcing hundreds out of their homes.

But the federal government has degraded the insurgents, forcing them to resort to isolated attacks and banditry.

On February 4, there was apprehension that the jihadists had made an incursion into communities in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes and hills.

Speaking to NAN on the development, the Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said that the night attack by the hoodlums was contained by security operatives.

“The insurgents were contained around Kirchinga hills near Sambisa Forest. Security operatives confronted them there and they were contained.

Okowa Campaign AD

“The development created fear and rumours that the insurgents were heading towards Shuwa and Michika towns, making many people to flee.

“Things have normalised now and people are back in their homes,” Mr Sajoh said.

The commissioner said, however, that there was no report of civilian casualty at present.

“We are going to have an emergency security meeting now where we will get details of everything that happened.”

He lauded security operatives and residents of the state for their resilience and commitment to fighting the insurgents, saying that the attempt by Boko Haram to resume its deadly activities in the state would not succeed.

A resident of Michika community, Abdulrahman Mutawalli, who spoke to NAN said that activities were returning to normal in the area.

“There was panic yesterday night but now everything is okay,” Mutawwali said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.