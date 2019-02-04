Borno gov. signs 2019 Appropriation Bill into law

Borno State, Kashim Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Monday signed into law, the 2019 budget of N144.7 billion, as approved by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after signing the Appropriation Bill, Mr Shettima commended the House for the speedy passage of the bill he presented to the lawmakers on December 24, 2018.

The governor noted with delight, the attitude of the lawmakers towards the Executive, which he described as very positive, as against the hostility existing in other states of the federation, where lawmakers threaten governors with impeachment.

He said he understood that some of the legislators were independently minded, but decided to subsume their political and personal differences for the overall good of the state.

He urged his cabinet members and legislators to intensify the ongoing campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the rest of All Progressive Congress (APC’s) candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Borno State House of Assembly Speaker, Abdulkareem Lawan, had earlier said that the governor presented an appropriation bill of N125.8 billion to the House on December 24, but the lawmakers decided to increase the budget to N144.7 billion.

(NAN)

