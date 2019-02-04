Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

Men of the Taraba State Police Command on Sunday killed three suspected kidnappers after engaging them in a shootout in Bali area of the state.

A statement on Monday by the State Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, said the suspected kidnappers had been terrorising residents around Bali and Suntai areas of Taraba State.

Mr Akinremi said men of the command attached to Bali Division on intercepted the gang and engaged them in a shootout.

He said three of them were killed while others escaped with serious injuries.

He said they were intercepted while attempting to kidnap some residents of a house in Garwa village, having held the entire family hostage.

“The prompt response by the gallant operatives with the assistance of the men of the state vigilante group resulted in a shootout which led to the death of three of the hoodlums.

“A member of the vigilante group sustained injury from the gun shots by the hoodlums.

“Items recovered from the hoodlums include, one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, 12 rounds of .9mm ammunition, two GSM handsets, a military camouflage, some charms and knives.

“Other members of the criminal gang however escaped with bullet wounds, but a massive manhunt is ongoing to effect their arrest,” Akinremi said.

The CP warned criminal elements operating in the state to have a rethink and turn away from crime.

He stressed that the command was determined to make the state an unfriendly environment for criminals.

He also called on members of the public to give useful information on criminal elements in their communities.

