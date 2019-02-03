Kidnapped governor’s spokesperson freed

Related News

Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba who was abducted on January 30 has regained freedom.

Bala Dan-Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, confirmed this to journalists on Sunday in Jalingo.

He said the CPS was released in the late hours of Saturday and had been reunited with his family.

The senior special assistant said no ransom was paid for his release and the CPS was hale and hearty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Mijinyawa was abducted by unknown gunmen while on his way to Gembu along Bali-Gashaka road.

(NAN)