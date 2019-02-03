Kidnapped governor’s spokesperson freed

Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba who was abducted on January 30 has regained freedom.
Bala Dan-Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, confirmed this to journalists on Sunday in Jalingo.
He said the CPS was released in the late hours of Saturday and had been reunited with his family.
The senior special assistant said no ransom was paid for his release and the CPS was hale and hearty.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Mijinyawa was abducted by unknown gunmen while on his way to Gembu along Bali-Gashaka road.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.