Amidst INEC rejection in Zamfara, APC postpones presidential rally

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its Presidential Campaign Rally in Zamfara State from Feb. 3 to February 10.

The State Chairman of the Party, Lawal Liman, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday.

The NAN reports that February 3 had earlier been scheduled for the presidential campaign rally in Katsina and Zamfara States.

NAN further reports that the State APC chapter had constituted a 60-man committee headed by Governor Abdulaziz Yari for the rally in the state.

Mr Liman urged the party supporters and the public to bear all the inconveniences that may arise as a result of the postponement.

Mr Liman did not give any reason for the change in the date.

Okowa Campaign AD

However, it may not be unconnected with the decision of INEC on elections in the state.

INEC has stated that the APC would not field any candidate in Zamfara for the state and federal elections scheduled for February 16 and March 2.

According to him, the date for the commencement of Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly Campaigns has also been rescheduled.

“We had arranged to start the campaign on Monday, February 4, 2019, but now it has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 3, 2019,” he said.

He appealed to APC members in the state to come out en masse to welcome the president and participate in the APC campaign rally in the state.

NAN recalls that Mr Yari had earlier on Thursday said that the state chapter of the APC has concluded the arrangements to receive its presidential campaign team on Sunday.

The governor also said that the Buhari would be accorded the best campaign rally which would run for two days.

(NAN)

