Nigerian governor’s spokesperson kidnapped

Gov Rochas Okorocha in discussion with other APC governors
Gov Rochas Okorocha in discussion with other APC governors

The Chief Press Secretary to Taraba State Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, was reportedly abducted by gunmen on Wednesday while on his way to Gembu along Bali – Gashaka axis of the road.

Haruna Manu, the Deputy Governor, confirmed this to journalists in Jalingo.

Mr Manu, who said the abductors had yet to contact anybody, urged the public to pray for the safe release of Mr Mijinyawa and other kidnap victims.

The wife of the abducted official, Sekina Mijinyawa, also confirmed the incident to journalists.

She said that her husband left home for Gembu in Sardauna Local Government Area at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday only for him to be kidnapped on the way.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Mr Mijinyawa was on his way to Mambilla Plateau to join Governor Darius Ishaku who is on a campaign tour of the area.

Okowa Campaign AD

She appealed to the kidnappers to have mercy on her husband and release him unhurt.

Yusuf Garba, one of those who narrowly escaped the kidnappers, said apart from the CPS and another government official, a foreigner whom he said was on his way to one of the Internally Displaced Persons camp, was also kidnapped.

Mr Garba, who narrated how the kidnappers took over the highway for several hours, said the CPS and the other victims after being dispossessed of their belongings, were led away into the forest by the abductors.

David Akinremi, Commissioner of Police in Taraba, also confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that police had deployed some officers in the area to commence a search for the victims. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.