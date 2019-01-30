Nigerian governor’s spokesperson kidnapped

Related News

The Chief Press Secretary to Taraba State Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, was reportedly abducted by gunmen on Wednesday while on his way to Gembu along Bali – Gashaka axis of the road.

Haruna Manu, the Deputy Governor, confirmed this to journalists in Jalingo.

Mr Manu, who said the abductors had yet to contact anybody, urged the public to pray for the safe release of Mr Mijinyawa and other kidnap victims.

The wife of the abducted official, Sekina Mijinyawa, also confirmed the incident to journalists.

She said that her husband left home for Gembu in Sardauna Local Government Area at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday only for him to be kidnapped on the way.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Mr Mijinyawa was on his way to Mambilla Plateau to join Governor Darius Ishaku who is on a campaign tour of the area.

She appealed to the kidnappers to have mercy on her husband and release him unhurt.

Yusuf Garba, one of those who narrowly escaped the kidnappers, said apart from the CPS and another government official, a foreigner whom he said was on his way to one of the Internally Displaced Persons camp, was also kidnapped.

Mr Garba, who narrated how the kidnappers took over the highway for several hours, said the CPS and the other victims after being dispossessed of their belongings, were led away into the forest by the abductors.

David Akinremi, Commissioner of Police in Taraba, also confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that police had deployed some officers in the area to commence a search for the victims. (NAN)