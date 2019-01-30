Court remands student in prison for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

A Gombe Chief Magistrates’ Court III, on Wednesday, remanded an 18-year-old student, Usman Shehum of Bypass quarters, Gombe, for alleged trespass and rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The court clerk, Michael Chimuje, who read the First Information Report (FIR), alleged that the accused committed the offences on January 19 at about 2.30 p.m.

He said that the accused “criminally trespassed into the House of One Zainab Kachalla of same address.

Mr Chimuje said the accused entered into the bedroom of the complainant’s 12-year-old daughter and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the accused committed the offences contrary to Sections 282 and 342 of the Penal Code.

However, the police prosecutor, Salihu Jibir, told the court that investigation into the matter was in progress and applied for an adjournment to enable the police to complete their investigation.

The Chief Magistrate, Saluk Yusuf, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison.

Mr Yusuf adjourned the case until February 26. (NAN)

