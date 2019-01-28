Borno APC flags off gubernatorial campaign

Related News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State on Monday flagged of its governorship campaign in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The campaign flag off came amidst concerns that the party has not inaugurated its governorship campaign council in the state.

This is the first major outing of the party’s flag bearer, Babagana Umara, in Maiduguri.

It was hosted by one of the defeated aspirants, Atom Magira. Mr Magira was the youngest of all APC aspirants who vied for the governorship ticket in September last year.

Mr Magira, in his mid 30s, had one of the most organised campaign structures during the primaries.

Upon his defeat, Mr Magira offered to collapse his campaign team and structure to support Mr Umara’s candidacy.

At the rally hosted in Gwange, Mr. Magira led hundreds of supporters mostly of the Shuwa Arab extraction, to express their “support for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno governorship candidate and all other candidates under the flag of APC”.

Mr Magira said he joined the governorship candidate to bring succour to his people whom he said have suffered so much in the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency.

“We cannot easily forget the difficult times we have all gone through especially the heartbreaking and agonising days of the insurgency,” he said.

“It is for this concern that we have decided to join the team of courageous leaders who defied all odds to provide leadership and good governance for our dear state.

“My intention in running for the governorship was to be able to help the people who lost their homes, farms and business places. We also want to help build schools and villages that have been destroyed so that our people can pick up their lives again,” he said.

“Though we could not get the aspired ticket of the governorship, my people and I are still comforted by the choice of Professor Umara, a man of integrity who has proven his leadership qualities in various capacity. So we all have today endorsed his candidacy,” he added.

Addressing the crowd, the APC flag bearer said he was humbled by the show of support.

“I thank you all for the love and support; and I will not forget this,” said the university don-turned politician.

“If given the mandate come February, I promise to work with you all to see that we do not only improve our security but also better the lives of our people.”