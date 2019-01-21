Election: Buhari in Yobe, pledges improved security in North-East

Pic.4. From left: Director-General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Chibuike Ameachi; National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Co-Chairman of the Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; President Muhammadu Buhari; and Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, during the APC Presidential Rally in Maiduguri on Monday (21/1/19). 00694/21/1/2019/Hamza Suleiman/JMH/BJO/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday launched his re-election bid in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital with a pledge to improve on the gains recorded in the security sector.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, the president assured the people that his re-election for a second term would provide him with the opportunity to build on his previous achievements.

According to him, only the people of Borno and Yobe States are in a better position to assess whether there are improvements in the security sector or not.

The president also pledged the commitment of his administration in building a robust economy that would provide employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He vowed to ensure that public resources embezzled were recovered and used to enhance the welfare of the people.

In his remarks, Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, assured the president that the state would be delivered to the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming elections.

Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, assured the people of more democracy dividends if Mr Buhari and APC were returned to office.

Rotimi Ameachi, Director General of the Presidential Campaign Organisation, urged the people to re-elect Mr Buhari and all other candidates of the APC.

(NAN)

