Nigerian soldiers repel Boko Haram attack in Yobe

Troops on Sunday neutralised Boko Haram terrorists after an attack on Nigerian Army’s 27 Task Force Brigade and its Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area, Yobe State.
Nureni Alimi, a major and Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said after repelling the attackers, arms and ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists.
According to him, two gun trucks, cache of anti-aircraft ammunitions and bomb of rocket-propelled gun were recovered.
Mr Alimi, however, said four soldiers sustained minor injury in the attack and were currently receiving treatment at the Brigade’s medical facility.
He said the terrorists launched the attack at about 4.15 p.m. and engaged the troops “for almost two and half hours before they were repelled.”
(NAN)
