30 political parties in Bauchi declare support for Buhari, Gov. Abubakar

No fewer than 30 political parties in Bauchi have formed a coalition to support the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammed Abubakar during the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after six other political parties in the state formed a common front to unseat Mr Abubakar in the election.

The 30 parties, led by Abdullahi Muhammed of the All Peoples Alliance (APA), announced this on Monday in Bauchi while addressing journalists on the development.

Mr Muhammed who listed some of the parties to include; NCP, YPP, NAC, DPP, ANRP, AA, HOPE, NUP, Fresh, NIP, DA and NDLP, said that the coalition was informed by the same objectives they had with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We hereby declare our support and alliance with APC, as well as to campaign for its candidates in Bauchi at all levels and President Buhari in the elections.

“We are satisfied with the progressive agenda, development projects and policies of the present administration of Buhari and Gov. Abubakar.

“We are committed to their success in the forthcoming general elections.

“We categorically dissociate ourselves from the six other political parties who had earlier purportedly formed a coalition to unseat Governor Abubakar.

“No room for crack shall be allowed to thwart our collective success in the elections at all levels,” the leader said. (NAN)