30 political parties in Bauchi declare support for Buhari, Gov. Abubakar

Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar
Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar

No fewer than 30 political parties in Bauchi have formed a coalition to support the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammed Abubakar during the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after six other political parties in the state formed a common front to unseat Mr Abubakar in the election.

The 30 parties, led by Abdullahi Muhammed of the All Peoples Alliance (APA), announced this on Monday in Bauchi while addressing journalists on the development.

Mr Muhammed who listed some of the parties to include; NCP, YPP, NAC, DPP, ANRP, AA, HOPE, NUP, Fresh, NIP, DA and NDLP, said that the coalition was informed by the same objectives they had with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We hereby declare our support and alliance with APC, as well as to campaign for its candidates in Bauchi at all levels and President Buhari in the elections.

“We are satisfied with the progressive agenda, development projects and policies of the present administration of Buhari and Gov. Abubakar.

“We are committed to their success in the forthcoming general elections.

“We categorically dissociate ourselves from the six other political parties who had earlier purportedly formed a coalition to unseat Governor Abubakar.

“No room for crack shall be allowed to thwart our collective success in the elections at all levels,” the leader said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.