2019 Election: INEC trains 2,700 corps members in Borno

NYSC Corp Members on parade
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday in Maiduguri, organized a one-day training on election duty for 2, 700 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Borno.

Speaking at the occasion, NYSC Coordinator in the state, Rabiu Aminu, said the corps members were engaged by the commission to serve as ad-hoc staff for the forthcoming general elections.

He said the NYSC, in collaboration with the commission and security agencies, would take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the corps members on election duty.

“In view of the peculiar situation in Borno, we asked INEC to send us the deployment sheet to enable us scrutinise the document.

“No corps member will be deployed to vulnerable areas where their safety can not be guaranteed.

“The training exercise is part of preparations to equip corps members to enable them discharge their duties during the elections,” he said.

The coordinator enjoined the corps members to be apolitical, polite and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, the Resident Electorial Commissioner (REC) in charge of Borno, Muhammad Magaji, represented by Ibrahim Maigoro, the INEC Electoral Officer in charge of Jere, said the training was designed to acquaint the corps members with their responsibilities during the election.

He said the corps members would serve as polling clerks and presiding officers. (NAN)

