Jigawa Assembly recommends sack of School of Health Technology’s principal over alleged irregularities

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has recommended the sack of principal of its school of health technology, Sani Adamu, over alleged irregularities in the management of the school.

The house ad-hoc committee, chaired by Bala Hamza, and five other members recommended the sack and it was unanimously agreed to by the state house of assembly on Tuesday’s sitting.

A director, information and publication for the state’s House of Assembly, Babangida Usman, stated this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

He said the lawmakers acted based on a petition brought to the house from the permanent and indigenous academic staff of the School of Health Technology, Jahun.

The report stated that the government shall immediately commence the search for a qualified, competent and independent-minded person to appoint as the substantive principal of the school.

The lawmakers ordered that the government shall ensure Mr Adamu is relieved of his position as the sole administrator of the school of health technology, with immediate effect.

According to the statement “the government shall ensure the full implementation of its Treasury Single Account(TSA) policy to ensure prudence and follow up non-compliance with severe sanctions and all charges made on students by the institutions of higher learning in the state are regular and affordable.”

Mr Adamu, was the principal of the school until the 1st day of December 2018, when he statutorily retired from service, but was later re-appointed by the state government as sole administrator of the school.

The school, located at Jahun Local Government Area of the state, is the main school that produces health workers for most of the health facilities in the state.

“The government shall immediately commence the process of transmitting a draft bill to House of Assembly for consideration and possible passage, so as to provide a clear governance and succession procedure for the school.

The embattled Mr Adamu, who appeared before the house committee, denied all allegations levelled against him by the petitioners, claiming that the petition was driven by spite while he was putting his best for the institution most cherished by him.

How the trouble began

PREMIUM TIMES went through the findings of the committee which revealed that the state’s Head of Service violated public service rules in the appointment of Mr Adamu as Sole Administrator after he reached a mandatory time of retirement.

The House Committee found that the approval letter of appointment as the Sole Administrator of the school was issued by the Head of Service via letter No. ESM/POL/S/7/S.2/V.I/62 dated November 19, 2018, in which the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was requested to issue the appointee an appointment letter.

The appointment letter was issued by the office of the SSG via letter No. SSG/POL/S/E/S.I/V.VIII/1327 dated November 28, 2018 for an unspecified term in office.

The House ad-hoc committee, chaired by the member representing Kazaure, Bala Hamza and five others members, invited the secretary to the State Government, the state Head of Service and commissioner Ministry of Health, in a bid to address the development.

The committee also invited the petitioners who came in large numbers, to put their case before the committee. They detailed their grudges, with emphasis on how Mr Adamu dubiously run the affairs of the school.

The House committee pointed out that the appointment of Mr Adamu is null and void because it violates rules 020401 and 020601 of the Public Service Rules, 2006 which only recognises Contract and Acting Appointments respectively but no provision was made for Sole Administrator throughout the rules.

Also, in the Community and Health Practitioners Act, CAP, C. 19 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 which established the Community and Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria which is the regulatory body of the school and in all correspondences from the Board to the school stated that :the only officers recognised to lead a school or college of Health Technology under the supervision of the Board are Principal for a school of Health Technology and Provost for a college of Health Technology.

They explained that the term, Sole Administrator, is not popular in a democracy as it is historically employed during the military era to manage a crisis situation.

The house committee observed that there was undue interference in the running of the affairs of the school from some unauthorised quarters, hence, their decision, on the matter.