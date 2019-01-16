Dankwambo swears in six new commissioners

Related News

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has sworn in six new commissioners, urging them to bring their wealth of experience to impact positively on the development of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House, Gombe on Wednesday.

He urged them to be hardworking and partner with top government officials of the state.

“I call on the new commissioners to bring their wealth of experience and proven integrity to bear in the discharge of their duties to impact positively on the development of the state.

“I enjoin you to work harmoniously with your permanent secretaries, directors and the entire members of your ministries to ensure efficient implementation of government policies and programmes,” he said.

Mr Dankwambo said that his administration had only five months left to deliver on its mandate of improving the well-being of the people of the state.

The governor said his government would continue to provide the enabling environment for government functionaries to perform their duties without hindrance.

The new commissioners are: Muhammad Mailumo, Zainab Julde, Ishiyaku Audu, Asabe Nahaya, Ezekiel Boryo, and Ibrahim Abubakar.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed commissioners, Mr Mailumo, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve and pledged support for his administration.

NAN reports that the newly appointed commissioners were yet to be assigned ministries. (NAN)