Boko Haram attacks Magumeri in Borno

Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Sunday attacked Magumeri, a local government headquarters in Borno State.

Magumeri is about 50km from Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to sketchy reports that filtered into Maiduguri, the attack occurred at the agrarian community at about 6 p.m.

Magumeri, a quiet agrarian community, had its first major attack by Boko Haram on November 25, 2017, during which three soldiers were killed while six others got injured.

The military had then blamed the November 2017 attack on the collusion of the residents with the insurgents; an allegation that was rebuffed by leaders of the community.