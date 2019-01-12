I won’t dethrone Lamido of Adamawa, if elected Governor – Nyako

Related News

The gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Abdul-Azeez Nyako, said he had no plan to dethrone the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustafa, if elected governor in 2019, as being speculated by his opponents.

Mr Nyako, son of the immediate past governor of the state, Murtala Nyako, cleared the air on Saturday in Yola, the state capital during a Town Hall meeting with students and youth groups and associations in the state.

Mr Nyako is the serving Senator for Adamawa Central Senatorial District.

He, however, admitted he had problem with the Lamido which led to his removal as the Youth Leader (Sarkin Matasa) of Adamawa emirate by the traditional ruler.

According to him, that is a bye gone issue, stressing that it is not among his reasons to contest for the governorship of the state.

Mr Nyako said he had respect for traditional institution and appreciated the opportunity given him to serve as Sarkin Matasa.

The governorship candidate said the opportunity had further deepened his respect for the traditional institution and increased his connection with the grassroots which needed to be further enhanced.

“I am not that vindictive. My interest is not to retaliate; we have enormous problems in Adamawa and my desire is to contribute in solving them.

“What transpired between Lamido and I, for me, that matter is over. In any case I wish him well.

“May I add that this is not political talk, it is true talk from the heart,” Mr Nyako said.

Mr Nyako said if given the mandate to govern the state, he would come up with a 20-year Master Plan for the transformation of the state in all sectors.

He also promised to address unemployment through empowerment programme.and tackle farmers/herders clashes as well.as other insecurity challenges facing the state.

The senator, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ADC cited injustice during APC congresses as his reason for leaving APC with his supporters.

(NAN)