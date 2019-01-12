Oshiomhole receives Ex-Gov. Yuguda, PDP defectors to APC in Bauchi

Isa Yuguda
Isa Yuguda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State on Saturday received no fewer than 18 prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had defected to the ruling party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was part of activities marking the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Uba Nana, APC chairman in the state handed over the defectors to the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Nana commended the defectors for taking the right decision at the appropriate time, urging them to contribute their quota to the development of the state and the party.

Receiving the defectors, Mr Oshiomhole, presented the broom to them as logo and identity of the ruling party.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, one of them, a former governor of Bauchi, Isa Yuguda, assured that they would ensure the success of the party during the forthcoming elections.

He urged the leadership of the party to pardon their shortcomings.

NAN reports that among the defectors apart from Mr Yuguda were former deputy governor Abdulmalik Mahmood, Abubakar Maikafi and Babayo Gamawa, among others.

(NAN)

