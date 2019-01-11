Borno Govt. disburses N200 million bursary to students

The Borno State Government on Friday says it has commenced disbursement of N200 million education allowance to over 14, 000 students in tertiary institutions in the country.
The Commissioner for Higher Education, Abubakar Hassan, told journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital that the bursaries would be paid to the students through the state Scholarship Board in 20 institutions across the country.
He explained that the disbursement was made to settle accumulated outstanding allowances since 2013.
“The gesture is to motivate youths and women to further their education and encourage academic excellence,” he said.
Mr Hassan said a verification committee had been set up to facilitate smooth running of the exercise.
According to him, the government will pay a minimum of N30,000 to each student depending on their discipline.
The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to reinvigorating the education sector through execution of viable projects.
(NAN)
