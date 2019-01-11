Borno govt releases N200 million to offset students’ bursary backlogs

Related News

The Borno State government said it has released funds for the payment of backlogs of bursary allowances owed students from the state since 2013.

The fund, according to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Abubakar Hassan, was released recently and will be used to clear all backlogs of students’ bursary.

The commissioner said two committees have been set up to disburse the money to about 14,000 students schooling in 20 tertiary institutions across the country.

Before now, the students of Borno State, under the aegis of National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS) had complained that they have not been paid bursary since 2016 when they got the last disbursement.

The commissioner said the released funds was meant to clear the backlogs from 2016 to 2018 and pockets of unpaid bursaries that date back to 2013.

“The Borno state government has approved and released the sum of N200 million to the Borno State scholarship board for the payments if all outstanding scholarship of students,” said the commissioner.

“All modalities for the disbursement has been put on ground, and two committees have been put in place to take care of the disbursements, within and outside the state.

“We are using the media as a tool for reaching out to all students in Nigeria, that the disbursement starts next week.

“This is meant to encourage our students to aspire to greater heights in life and to show that Borno State government is alive to its responsibilities.”

Responding in appreciation, the national president of the NUBOSS, Muhammed Alkali, said the release of the funds was timely, despite the little delay.

Mr Alkali said, “We have been expecting this approval two years ago, but now that it has come. We thank the government for coming our assistance because this will go a long way in alleviating our difficulties in school.”

Mr Alkali further explained that though Borno government has been paying up to 2016, “there are other students that are still being owed way back to 2013 and they are all included in this approval.”

The students said every undergraduate student is entitled to N18, 000, while those in medical sciences get N36, 000.

Those running diploma programs are paid the least, which is N10, 000.