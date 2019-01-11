Jigawa promotes 14,900 teachers

Governor Badaru of Jigawa State
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Jigawa chapter, says the Jigawa State Government promoted 14,900 teachers to their next grade levels in 2018.

The Chairman, Abdulkadir Yunusa, disclosed this on Friday in Hadejia in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said 12,000 primary and junior secondary schools teachers were promoted, while 2,900 senior secondary schools teachers were also promoted.

Mr Yunusa also said 2,000 primary schools teachers and 750 secondary schools teachers were recruited by the state government in 2018.

He said 514 teachers sat for the Teachers Registration Council examination during the period.

The chairman called on all teachers in the state to ensure they are registered with the council to avoid being banned from practice.

“Whether you are a degree or NCE holder, failure to register with the council will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

(NAN)

