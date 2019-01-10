Adamawa to benefit from $6.7m World Bank grant

The Adamawa State Government says it has qualified to benefit from a $6.7 million grant from the World Bank for the Save One Million Lives programme.
Fatima Abubakar, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, the state capital.
Mrs Abubakar said the qualification was based on the evaluation of the implementation reports.
She said the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health conducted a base line survey.
She said the result indicated an improvement in state performance indices for 2018.
The commissioner said the result also showed that the state has implemented the programme efficiently.
She said the $6.7 million grant was part of the $500 million grant earmarked for Nigeria by the bank.
Mrs Abubakar assured of judicious utilisation of the funds.
(NAN)
