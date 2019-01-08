Jigawa sets N30,000 minimum wage budget

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]
The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, on Tuesday, said he has provided funds for the N30,000 new minimum wage demanded by organised labour, in the 2019 budget he presented before the state Assembly.

Mr Badaru stated this while addressing members of the labour union who protested over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage by the federal government. The protest was part of a nation-wide action called earlier by the union.

The protest was meant to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari submits a bill backing the new wage to the National Assembly for implementation.

Mr Badaru, represented by the state’s acting head of service, Husseini Kila said the state government is waiting for the resolution of the National Assembly on the new minimum wage.

He said after this, workers in Jigawa will start enjoying the full minimum wage package.

Earlier in his remarks, the NLC chairman in Jigawa, Usman Ya’u said the protest was meant to remind the government of its responsibilities to workers and approve the new minimum wage.

“In Jigawa we have to commend the effort of governor Badaru who has already budgeted for the new minimum wage in the 2019 appropriation,” he said.

”We call on the governor to deliver our messages to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise by sending the new minimum wage bill to the parliament for implementation,” Mr Ya’u said.

On Tuesday after the protest, the Nigerian government said it will send the bill to the lawmakers on January 23.

The federal government has repeatedly dithered on the labour’s demand for a new wage figure, refusing to commit.

President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking reelection had instead assured he would review the recommendation and send a bill backing a new wage figure to the National Assembly.

