Boko Haram: Gov. Shettima weeps at meeting with Buhari

Borno State, Kashim Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Monday wept over the resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram in his state when he led a delegation to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting is currently holding inside the council chamber of State House Presidential Villa Abuja.

The governor broke down as he delivered his opening remarks, to state why he and his team were visiting the president again.

The meeting has in attendance all three senators from the state, members of the House of Representatives, the APC governorship candidate and traditional rulers.

Also in attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, National Security Adviser, Director General of the Department of State Service(DSS) and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Boko Haram has intensified attacks in northern Borno with reports suggesting they have taken over some towns including Baga, a prominent fishing area.

Mr Shettima had earlier headed an emergency expanded security meeting in Borno where a decision was taken to come to Abuja and meet with Mr Buhari.

